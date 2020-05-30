HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Matt Free, 29, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Henderson. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Free was born October 27, 1990, in Tyler, and died May 27, 2020.
Matt Free
HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Matt Free, 29, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Henderson. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Free was born October 27, 1990, in Tyler, and died May 27, 2020.
HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Matt Free, 29, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Henderson. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Free was born October 27, 1990, in Tyler, and died May 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.