HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mattie Holloman, 93, of Hughes Springs, 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Holloman was born March 12, 1927, and died September 15, 2020.
Mattie Holloman
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mattie Holloman, 93, of Hughes Springs, 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Holloman was born March 12, 1927, and died September 15, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mattie Holloman, 93, of Hughes Springs, 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Holloman was born March 12, 1927, and died September 15, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.