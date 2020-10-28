MT. PLEASANT Funeral services are scheduled for Mattie Jo Johnson, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Matthews House of Worship, Mt. Pleasant. Interment, Gethsemane Cemetery, Naples. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Johnson was born March 28, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, and died October 23, 2020.
Mattie Jo Johnson
