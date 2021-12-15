Mattie Lee Woods
KARNACK — Mattie Woods, age 92, passed away on December 11. 2021. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Montalba, TX. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 11am at Karnack United Methodist Church in Karnack, TX with Pastor Mark Landers officiating. Online condolences and full obituary are available at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.