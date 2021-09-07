Maude Yvonne Rowe
OLD CENTER COMMUNITY OF PANOLA COUNTY — Funeral services for Mrs. Maude Yvonne Rowe, 88, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Center Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. She was born Oct. 17, 1932 in Zavalla and passed away Sept. 3, 2021 in Carthage.
