Mavis Freeman
CARTHAGE, TX — Mavis Ross Freeman, 89, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tues, April 11, 2023, in Carthage. She was born on June 25, 1933, in Panola County, Texas. A public Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Tues., April 25, 2023, at the Stewart Cemetery pavilion in the Stewart Community of Rusk County, Texas. A private burial was held at Langley Cemetery.
