Maxine Lacy Johnson
MARSHALL — Maxine Lacy Johnson, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Monday, October 4, 2021 at True Vine Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm. Interment will be in Rosehill Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.