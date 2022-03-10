Maxine R. Gorman
DIANA — Maxine R. Gorman, 96, went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2022. Visitation will be at Smyrna United Methodist Church from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Services will be held at the church at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery.
