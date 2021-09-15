May Ola Britton
LINDEN — May Ola Britton, 89, of Linden, Texas passed away at her home on September 7, 2021. Ms. Britton was born February 11, 1932. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday. September 17, 2021 at the Mineola City Cemetery in Mineola, TX. There will be a time of visitation 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
