DESOTO Funeral services are scheduled for McConnell L. Rosborough, 85, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment, Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Rosborough was born October 31, 1933, in Marshall, and died August 11, 2019.
McConnell L. Rosborough
DESOTO Funeral services are scheduled for McConnell L. Rosborough, 85, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment, Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Rosborough was born October 31, 1933, in Marshall, and died August 11, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.