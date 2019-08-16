CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Melbourne Clinton Jones, Jr., 61, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Carthage. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones, Jr. was born July 31, 1958, in Orange, and died August 8, 2019.
Melbourne Clinton Jones, Jr.
