WASKOM Graveside services were scheduled for Melinda Beth Prince, 49, of Waskom, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Restland Cemetery. Interment, Restland Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation was held, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Prince was born July 15, 1971, in Mesquite, and died October 7, 2020.
Melinda Beth Prince
WASKOM Graveside services were scheduled for Melinda Beth Prince, 49, of Waskom, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Restland Cemetery. Interment, Restland Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation was held, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Prince was born July 15, 1971, in Mesquite, and died October 7, 2020.
WASKOM Graveside services were scheduled for Melinda Beth Prince, 49, of Waskom, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Restland Cemetery. Interment, Restland Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation was held, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Prince was born July 15, 1971, in Mesquite, and died October 7, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.