Memorial services are scheduled for Melissa Renae Strickland Rodriguez, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at East Texas Funeral Home North, 6522 McCann Rd., Longview. Ms. Rodriguez was born April 2, 1969, and died December 7, 2019.
Melissa Renae Strickland Rodriguez
Memorial services are scheduled for Melissa Renae Strickland Rodriguez, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at East Texas Funeral Home North, 6522 McCann Rd., Longview. Ms. Rodriguez was born April 2, 1969, and died December 7, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.