DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Melody Grace Gallardo, 53 days, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Carthage City Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Baby Gallardo was born July 17, 2020, in Dallas, and died September 9, 2020.
Melody Grace Gallardo
