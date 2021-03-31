Melvin Joycine Miles
MARSHALL Melvin Joycine Miles, age 54, passed away on March 22, 2021. Ms. Miles was born on January 10, 1967 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Friday, April 2, 2021. Graveside Service at 11am, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Judea Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
