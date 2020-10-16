MCKINNEY Graveside services are scheduled for Melvin Lee Brown, 63, of McKinney , 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Judea Cemetery. Interment, Judea cemetery. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Brown was born January 4, 1957, in Jefferson, and died October 12, 2020.
Melvin Lee Brown
