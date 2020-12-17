HENDERSON Services will be scheduled at a later date for Melvin Liles. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Liles was born November 1, 1932, and died December 10, 2020.
Melvin Liles
HENDERSON Services will be scheduled at a later date for Melvin Liles. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Liles was born November 1, 1932, and died December 10, 2020.
HENDERSON Services will be scheduled at a later date for Melvin Liles. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Liles was born November 1, 1932, and died December 10, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.