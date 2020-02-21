MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Merline Laverne Lester Sparks, 82, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Texas Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Old Border Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Lester Sparks was born April 8, 1938, and died February 16, 2020.
Merline Laverne Lester Sparks
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Merline Laverne Lester Sparks, 82, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Texas Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Old Border Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Lester Sparks was born April 8, 1938, and died February 16, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Merline Laverne Lester Sparks, 82, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Texas Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Old Border Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Lester Sparks was born April 8, 1938, and died February 16, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.