Mertice M. Newton
NACOGDOCHES, TX Mertice M. Newton, 97, formerly of Marshall, TX passed away March 3, 2021, in Center, TX. She was born November 30, 1923 in Lewisville, Arkansas to Henry and Ivery McNatt.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Blocker Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
