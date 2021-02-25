Mr. Peloquin was born Dec. 24, 1949 in Leominster, MA and passed away on Feb. 14, 2021 in Longview, TX.
Michael Alfred Peloquin
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Cremation arrangements for Mr. Michael Peloquin, 71, of Jefferson are being performed under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. No public services are scheduled.
