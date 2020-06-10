LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Michael Anthony Bryson, 53, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. Interment, Cortznes Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Bryson was born February 14, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, and died June 2, 2020.
Michael Anthony Bryson
