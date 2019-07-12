MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Michael Dewayne McCray, 52, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Motley Cemetery in Scottsville. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. McCray was born June 9, 1967, in Marshall, and died July 4, 2019.
Michael Dewayne McCray
