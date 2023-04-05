Michael E. Putnam
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration service for Michael E. Putnam, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service. Michael was born on November 5, 1976, in Arlington, Texas, and died on March 31, 2023, in Longview, Texas. The full obituary can be found at www.CammackFamily.com.
