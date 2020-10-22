HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Michael Hartfield, 48, of Hughes Springs, 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Love Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mr. Hartfield was born September 26, 1972, in Lone Star, and died October 15, 2020.
Michael Hartfield
