Michael Paul O’Connor
HARLETON — Michael Paul O’Connor, age 59, passed away on May 18, 2022. Mr. O’Connor was born on December 12, 1962 in Houston, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 6pm at Light of the World Church in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
