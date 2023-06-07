Michael Walter Myers
WASKOM — Michael Walter Myers, age 40, passed away on June 3, 2023 in Waskom. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Waskom, TX on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 9am-10am. Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church at 10am, Friday, June 9, 2023. Online condolences may be offered at Sullivan Funeral Home, www.cammackfamily.com
