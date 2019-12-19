WASKOM Memorial services are scheduled for Miguel Chavar, 76, of Waskom, 5 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Iglesia Bautista Hispana. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Chavar was born April 18, 1943, in San Luis Potosi, and died December 18, 2019.
Miguel Chavar
