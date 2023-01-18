Mike Anton
KARNACK — Mike Anton, age 71, passed away on December 15, 2022. Mr. Anton was born June 14, 1951 in Dickenson, North Dakota. Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1pm at the Church of Uncertain. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.