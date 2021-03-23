Mike Broome, Sr.
TATUM, TX Grady Michael Mike Broome, 73, of Tatum, Texas passed away March 20, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Visitation for Mr. Broome will be from 12-2:00 pm on Wed., March 24, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wed. in the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum.
