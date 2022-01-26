Mike Courtney
CARTHAGE, TX — James Michael “Mike” Courtney, 70, of Carthage, passed away on Sat. morning, Jan. 22, 2022, in Carthage. He was born on Oct. 19, 1951, in Carthage. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, before the service.
