MINDEN — Funeral services for Mike Hardwick, 51, of Minden, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the funeral home. Mr. Hardwick was born February 10, 1971 in Longview and died April 22, 2022.
Mike Hardwick
