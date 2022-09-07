Mike Moore
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mike Moore, 72, will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Jefferson, TX at 10:00am on September 10th, 2022. Visitation will be held at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson from 5-6:30pm on September 9th with rosary to follow. The family will then hold a private graveside service at Ashland Cemetery near Diana Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.