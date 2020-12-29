CARTHAGE Mildred Tillie Ivy Brightwell, 91, of Carthage, Interment, Youngblood Cemetery. Viewing, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Brightwell was born April 28, 1929, in DeBerry, and died December 27, 2020.
Mildred Tillie Ivy Brightwell
