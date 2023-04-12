Milly Kay Green
MARSHALL — Milly Kay Johnston-Green, age 77, passed away in Longview, TX on Monday, April 10, 2023. Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5-7pm. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10am at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
