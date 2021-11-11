Mimi Edwards Davis
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Mrs. Mimi Edwards Davis, age 54, will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing Friday, November 12, 2021 from 3-6 at Lewis Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis was born August 26, 1967 in Marshall and Died November 7, 2021.
