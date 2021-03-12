Min. Roy Wilson, Jr.
KARNACK Services for Min. Roy Wilson, Jr., 63, of Karnack, Texas will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Texas Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Burial will follow at Kellyville Cemetery under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home in Jefferson. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Friday evening at the funeral home. Wear mask.
