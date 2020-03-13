MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Minister Jerry Louis Manning Williams, 47, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Manning Williams was born October 26, 1972, and died March 3, 2020.
Minister Jerry Louis Manning Williams
