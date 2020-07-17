HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Minnie Viola Graham, 86, of Avinger, 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Avinger Cemetery. Interment, Avinger Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Graham was born March 28, 1934, in Michigan, and died July 14, 2020.
Minnie Viola Graham
