MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Mollie D. Montgomery, 76, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Texas Louisiana Building. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Montgomery was born December 15, 1942, in Marshall, and died October 11, 2019.
Mollie D. Montgomery
