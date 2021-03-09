Monnie D Wallace
MARSHALL Graveside services for Monnie D Pegeus Wallace, 95, of Marshall, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Wallace was born February 26, 1926 in Easton, TX and died March 2, 2021.
