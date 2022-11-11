Monnye Jean Ross
HOMER, LA — Monnye Jean Ross, 76 of Arcadia, LA passed away 11/05/2022 in Homer. She was born 04/21/1946 in Minden, LA to Emory LeRoy Ross and Orlette Weaver Ross. A time of visitation will be on Sat, 11/12/2022 at 2 pm at Travis St Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home with services beginning at 2:30. Burial will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
