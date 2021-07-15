Montrease Williams Sparks
MARSHALL Service will be held Saturday ,July 17, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Paul Baptist Church 3001 Karnack Hwy. Marshall, Tx. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM Friday July,16,2021 at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington Street Marshall,Tx. Entrusted By Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services
