CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Morris Eugene Murphy, Jr., 76, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery in Carthage. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Murphy, Jr. was born January 3, 1944, in Jasper, and died February 20, 2020.
Morris Eugene Murphy, Jr.
