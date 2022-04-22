Mr. Gary Wayne George
MARSHALL — Gary was born Apr. 21, 1962. He passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His love Betty, and family were by his side. A honorable discharge Army Military Police, loved fishing, and times with friends and family. A hard working man, and jack of all trades. A private bonfire in his honor will be at a private resident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.