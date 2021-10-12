Mr. Stacy Ross
CHURCH HILL — Funeral services for Mr. Stacy Ross, 67, of Church Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, at the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
