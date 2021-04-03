Mrs. Alice Louise Fagan
HARLETON Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice Louise Fagan, 79, of Harleton, Texas will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1st Community Missionary Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home from 11:00am until 6:00pm. Please wear a mask to the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.