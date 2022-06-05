Mrs. Belinda Lee VanBuskirk
MARSHALL, TX — Belinda Lee VanBuskirk, 50, of Marshall, Texas, awoke in the arms of the Lord on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on July 6, 1971, in Santa Monica, CA. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Light of the World Church in Marshall, TX.
