Mrs. Curtis Brooks Morris
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Curtis Brooks Morris, 94, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, at the funeral home. Mrs. Morris passed away October 21, 2021. She was born May 25, 1928.
