She leaves to mourn; one sister Joan Garcia, three brothers Michael, Steven and Larry Garcia, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Ms. Cheryl Garcia
PHOENIX — Ms. Garcia died quietly in her home 01.10.2022. She was born 01.26.1952 in San Francisco.
