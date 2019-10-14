HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Nadeyne Cooper Clark, 97, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clark was born June 16, 1922, in Wichita Falls and died October 12, 2019.
Nadeyne Cooper Clark
HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Nadeyne Cooper Clark, 97, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clark was born June 16, 1922, in Wichita Falls and died October 12, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.